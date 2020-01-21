|
|
Gertrude "Gertie" Gaughan, 81, of Raritan, NJ passed away peacefully on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Robert wood Johnson Medical Center.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 4-8pm at the Branchburg Funeral Home, 910 Rt. 202 South Branchburg, NJ 08876.
Funeral services will start with a prayer at the funeral home on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 9:15am followed by a funeral mass at 10:30am at St. Bernard's R.C. Church. Burial will follow at St. Bernard's Cemetery in Bridgewater, NJ.
Visit www.branchburgfuneralhome.com for a full obituary reflecting her life.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020