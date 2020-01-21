Services
Branchburg Funeral Home
910 Route 202 S
Branchburg, NJ 08876
(908) 526-7638
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Branchburg Funeral Home
910 Route 202 S
Branchburg, NJ 08876
Prayer Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:15 AM
Branchburg Funeral Home
910 Route 202 S
Branchburg, NJ 08876
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Bernard's R.C. Church
Gertrude D. "Gertie" Lehman-Gaughan

Gertrude D. "Gertie" Lehman-Gaughan Obituary
Gertrude "Gertie" Gaughan, 81, of Raritan, NJ passed away peacefully on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Robert wood Johnson Medical Center.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 4-8pm at the Branchburg Funeral Home, 910 Rt. 202 South Branchburg, NJ 08876.

Funeral services will start with a prayer at the funeral home on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 9:15am followed by a funeral mass at 10:30am at St. Bernard's R.C. Church. Burial will follow at St. Bernard's Cemetery in Bridgewater, NJ.

Visit www.branchburgfuneralhome.com for a full obituary reflecting her life.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
