Gertrude "Trudy" Ella Grimm
Sergeantsville - Gertrude "Trudy" Ella Grimm of Sergeantsville, NJ, transitioned from this life to the next, early on Easter morning, April 12, 2020. Trudy grew up in Dunellen, NJ, where she graduated high school, later marrying John Grimm of Piscataway on May 29, 1962.
She pursued her dream to be a teacher, graduating Glassboro Teachers College. She was an enthusiastic educator with a career spanning four decades in the Piscataway School System, teaching elementary and middle school at New Market, Arbor, Grandview and Conackamack Schools.
She had a unique way of finding beauty in the world's wonders. A smile always announced her presence. She had a love of life and adventure, traveling in Europe as a teenager with The Rugged Dozen Girl Scout Troop. As an adult, she continued her involvement in scouting, leading troops of Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts. She was an avid knitter and a member of the Hunterdon Knitting and Crocheting Guild. A life-long Methodist and a woman of deep faith, she was raised in the Dunellen United Methodist Church where she was a member until her move to Hunterdon County, NJ where she joined Sergeantsville UMC.
Trudy is survived by her husband John J. Grimm; one daughter Tammie Marie of Indiana; one son and daughter-in-law, James Walter and Lorraine Grimm of Piscataway, NJ; two grandchildren, Sarah Ann and Luke Frederick; one sister, Nancy Kendall and her husband, Paul of Virginia; one sister-in-law, Nancy Grimm of Piscataway, NJ, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held in Bound Brook Cemetery, Bound Brook, NJ, under the direction of the Holcombe-Fisher Funeral Home, 147 Main Street, Flemington, NJ.
Memorial contributions in Trudy's name may be made to the .
Published in Courier News from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020