Gertrude Leahy
Port Reading, NJ - Gertrude Leahy passed away peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020, at the Venetian Care Center in South Amboy. She was 90 years old.
Born in Hoboken, she resided in the Port Reading section of Woodbridge for the past 63 years.
Mrs. Leahy was a teller for Banker's Trust Company at their New York City Empire State Building location many years ago, before moving to Port Reading. She was then employed as a cafeteria worker by the Woodbridge Township Board of Education while she and her husband, William A. Leahy, raised their family.
Mrs. Leahy was predeceased by her husband in 1986, and by her parents, Gertrude and Frank Leahy.
She was a communicant of Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Port Reading and belonged to the Altar Rosary Society there.
Surviving are her loving children, Karen Barnes and her husband, Kevin M., of Port Reading, William R. Leahy and his wife, Barbara, of Monroe Township, and Kevin J. Leahy and his wife, Janice, of Forked River; eight beloved grandchildren: Kristin M. Ward, Kevin M. Barnes, William R. Leahy, Erin P. Sikora, Timothy M. Leahy, Brooke K. Shore, Alexa T. Leahy and Kevin T. Leahy, and seven cherished great-grandchildren: Emma Leahy, Brynn Leahy, Madison Barnes, Allison Ward, Kevin Leahy Barnes, Liam Sikora, and Grayson Sikora.
Funeral services are private and under the direction of Costello-Greiner Funeral Home, Woodbridge.
In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate that contributions be sent to Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 436 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading, New Jersey 07064, in Mrs. Leahy's memory.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 6 to May 10, 2020