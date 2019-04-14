|
|
Gilbert Andrews
South Bound Brook - Gilbert Andrews, 84, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Somerville. Born in Somerville, he was the son of Frederick and Muriel Andrews.
Gilbert was a lifelong resident of South Bound Brook. He worked as a bartender at the Riverside Pub in South Bound Brook for many years.
He was very active in town, and a member of the South Bound Brook Fire Department. He was a life member of the NJ State Exempt Firemen Assn.,
life member of the South Bound Brook Exempt Firemen Assn., Delegate to the State Firemen Relief Assn., a member of the Somerset Aerie #2137 Fraternal Order of Eagles,
and an associate member of the VFW Post No. 5010, Freeland PA. An avid bowler, Gilbert was especially proud of being a member of the Somerset-Hunterdon Bowling Hall of Fame.
Gilbert was predeceased by his brother Donald, sister Evelyn and nephew Douglas Schmint.
He is survived by his loving daughter Kathy Andrews, and nephews Donald Jr. and John.
Gathering with the family will be 6:00 - 9:00 PM, Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Ave. Bound Brook.
Funeral services will begin 11:00 AM, Wednesday, at the Reformed Church of Bound Brook, South Bound Brook. Burial at Bound Brook Cemetery.
Published in Courier News on Apr. 14, 2019