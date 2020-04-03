Services
Mundy Funeral Home - Dunellen
Bridgewater - Gilbert I. Mundy, 71, died Wednesday April 1, 2020 at RWJ University Hospital Somerset, Somerville. He was born in Plainfield to A. Irving and Dorothy J. Lindeman Mundy. Gilbert was raised in Dunellen and had resided in Green Brook for several years, and in Bridgewater for the last ten years. He had worked as a truck driver with Cargo Express, Inc. in Green Brook for 15 years, and had previously worked as service manager with Suburban Propane in Whippany, retiring in 2009. He was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church, Dunellen and a graduate of Dunellen High School and Moravian College.

Gilbert had been active in Masonic work for many years and was a Past Master of Horizon Daylight Lodge No. 299, F&AM, Bordentown, and also served as Treasurer of Jerusalem Lodge No. 26, F&AM, Plainfield. He was currently a Worthy Patron of Emmaus Chapter No. 183, OES, Union and a Past Patron of Lydia Chapter No. 41, OES, Plainfield, as well as serving as Director of the Eastern Star Home Board.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah L. Mundy, and a brother, Wayne D. Mundy and his wife Rebecca.

Private services and arrangements are in the care of The Mundy Funeral Home, Dunellen. A memorial for Gilbert will be held at a future date. To send condolences, please go to mundyfh.com.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
