|
|
Gina E. Drake
Dunellen - Gina E. Drake (Boyer), 58, of Dunellen, passed away on Friday, August 23rd at Robert Wood Johnson Somerset Hospital with her loving family by her side. She is the daughter of the late Elizabeth and Robert Boyer.
Gina was a homemaker and loved to spend time with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her loving husband, William J. Drake, Jr. of Dunellen; three daughters: Nicole Kaplan and husband, Drew, of Dumont, Erin DeJesus and husband, Emmanuel, of Manville, and Courtney Drake of Dunellen; two grandchildren, Emmalynn and Adrianna; sister, Kimberly Turner and husband, William, of Dunellen; brother, Robert Boyer of Hillsborough; sister-in-law, Ruth Drake; nieces, Amanda and Jessica, and nephews, William, Matthew, William, and Jackson.
There will be a visitation on Wednesday, August 28th from 3-5PM & 7-9PM at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave, Dunellen. A funeral service will take place the following day on Thursday, August 29th at 10AM at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Hillside Cemetery, Scotch Plains. For more info please visit www.sheenanfh.com
Published in Courier News on Aug. 26, 2019