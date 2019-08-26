Services
Sheenan Funeral Home
233 Dunellen Ave.
Dunellen, NJ 08812
732-968-4227
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
Gina E. Drake


1961 - 2019
Gina E. Drake Obituary
Gina E. Drake

Dunellen - Gina E. Drake (Boyer), 58, of Dunellen, passed away on Friday, August 23rd at Robert Wood Johnson Somerset Hospital with her loving family by her side. She is the daughter of the late Elizabeth and Robert Boyer.

Gina was a homemaker and loved to spend time with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her loving husband, William J. Drake, Jr. of Dunellen; three daughters: Nicole Kaplan and husband, Drew, of Dumont, Erin DeJesus and husband, Emmanuel, of Manville, and Courtney Drake of Dunellen; two grandchildren, Emmalynn and Adrianna; sister, Kimberly Turner and husband, William, of Dunellen; brother, Robert Boyer of Hillsborough; sister-in-law, Ruth Drake; nieces, Amanda and Jessica, and nephews, William, Matthew, William, and Jackson.

There will be a visitation on Wednesday, August 28th from 3-5PM & 7-9PM at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave, Dunellen. A funeral service will take place the following day on Thursday, August 29th at 10AM at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Hillside Cemetery, Scotch Plains. For more info please visit www.sheenanfh.com
Published in Courier News on Aug. 26, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
