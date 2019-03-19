|
Giovanni Fiscelli
Iselin - Giovanni Fiscelli passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 at JFK Haven hospice surrounded by his loving family. He was 86 Years old. Giovanni was born in Trapani, Italy moving to the U.S. in 1974, settling in Iselin since 1981.
Giovanni is predeceased by his loving wife of 41 years Maria Fiscelli (2000). Surviving are his three children Anna Maria DiMartino and her husband John, Brigida Melchionna, and Joseph Fiscelli and his wife Sandra; six grandchildren Alexandria and her husband Robert, Antonio, Laura, John, Benjamin and Aidan.
Visitations will be held on Wednesday March 20, 2019 from 5:00 PM till 9:00 PM at the Gosselin Funeral Home 660 New Dover Road, Edison, NJ 08820. Funeral Services will be on Thursday at 9:00 AM at the funeral home followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 Am at St. Cecelia's Church in Iselin. Entombment to follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 19, 2019