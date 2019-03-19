Services
Gosselin Funeral Home
660 New Dover Road
Edison, NJ 08820
(732) 381-5858
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gosselin Funeral Home
660 New Dover Road
Edison, NJ 08820
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Gosselin Funeral Home
660 New Dover Road
Edison, NJ 08820
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cecelia's Church
Iselin, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Giovanni Fiscelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Giovanni Fiscelli

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Giovanni Fiscelli Obituary
Giovanni Fiscelli

Iselin - Giovanni Fiscelli passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 at JFK Haven hospice surrounded by his loving family. He was 86 Years old. Giovanni was born in Trapani, Italy moving to the U.S. in 1974, settling in Iselin since 1981.

Giovanni is predeceased by his loving wife of 41 years Maria Fiscelli (2000). Surviving are his three children Anna Maria DiMartino and her husband John, Brigida Melchionna, and Joseph Fiscelli and his wife Sandra; six grandchildren Alexandria and her husband Robert, Antonio, Laura, John, Benjamin and Aidan.

Visitations will be held on Wednesday March 20, 2019 from 5:00 PM till 9:00 PM at the Gosselin Funeral Home 660 New Dover Road, Edison, NJ 08820. Funeral Services will be on Thursday at 9:00 AM at the funeral home followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 Am at St. Cecelia's Church in Iselin. Entombment to follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gosselin Funeral Home
Download Now