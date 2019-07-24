|
Girolamo Amato
Edison - Girolamo Amato, 78, of Edison, passed away at his home on July 21, 2019. He was born in Carini, Palermo in Italy on January 1, 1941. He served in the Italian military before immigrating to New York and settling in Brooklyn where he was self employed as a General Contractor. Girolamo was a communicant of St. Francis Cathedral. He enjoyed spending time with family, singing, cooking Sicilian specialties, growing his own vegetables, watching soccer and action movies and playing with Toby, the family dog.
Girolamo is predeceased by his brother, Joseph Amato.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Rosaria Amato, of Edison; two sons, Agostino Amato, and his wife, Claudia, of Manhattan; Anthony Amato and his wife, Elizabeth, of San Diego, CA; four brothers: Salvatore Amato, of FL; Vincenzo Amato and his wife, Mariana, of Hazlet; Vito Amato and his wife, Enza, of Staten Island; Giacomo Amato and his wife, Rosanne, of Naples, FL; three sisters: Giovanna Gambuzza and her husband, Rocco, of Queens; Vincenza Carcioppolo and Rosetta Amitrano both of Carini, Italy; and two grandchildren, Claire and Luke.
Visitation will be on Thursday 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm at the Flynn and Son/Koyen Funeral Home, 319 Amboy Ave., Metuchen, NJ 08840. A funeral service will begin on Friday at 9:45 AM in the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy will be held Friday at 10:15 AM in St. Francis Cathedral Church, Metuchen. Entombment will follow at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens, Woodbridge.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 24, 2019