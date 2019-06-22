Services
Mitruska Funeral Home
531 New Brunswick Ave.
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-1712
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
Mitruska Funeral Home
531 New Brunswick Ave.
Fords, NJ 08863
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Calvin Hungarian Reformed Church
Woodbridge, NJ
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Cloverleaf Memorial Park Cemetery
Woodbridge, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gizella Lenart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gizella Lenart

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gizella Lenart Obituary
Gizella Lenart

Perth Amboy -

Gizella Lenart, 86, of Perth Amboy, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Amboy Care Center in Perth Amboy. Mrs. Lenart was born in Pacin, Hungary to the late Istvan and Rozalia Fazekas and came to the United States in 1971. She has resided in Perth Amboy for the last forty eight years.

She was employed by Up Star Manufacturing in Hopelawn for many years, before retiring in 1996.

Gizella was a member of the former John Calvin Reformed Church of Perth Amboy and a member of the Calvin Hungarian Reformed Church, Woodbridge.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband Bertalan Lenart in 1994, and also by two brothers and a sister,

She is survived by her one brother: Ferenc Fazekas of Budapest, her nephew, Stephen Lenart and wife Mary of Cincinnati, OH; great niece, Katie Lenart of Cincinnati, OH; great nephew, Dennis Lenart also of Cincinnati, OH; several nieces and nephews in Hungary and her dear friend, Margit Csigo of Fords.

Funeral services will be held Monday 9:30 am at the Mitruska Funeral Home, Inc., 531 New Brunswick Ave., Fords. Followed by a 10:00 am service in the Calvin Hungarian Reformed Church in Woodbridge. Interment will follow in the Cloverleaf Memorial Park Cemetery also in Woodbridge. Visitation hours will be held Sunday from 2-4 pm. A Christian wake service will be held Sunday at 2;30pm at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the Calvin Hungarian Reformed Church, 94 North James St., Woodbridge NJ 07095. To leave online condolences, please visit mitruskafuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now