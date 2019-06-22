|
|
Gizella Lenart
Perth Amboy -
Gizella Lenart, 86, of Perth Amboy, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Amboy Care Center in Perth Amboy. Mrs. Lenart was born in Pacin, Hungary to the late Istvan and Rozalia Fazekas and came to the United States in 1971. She has resided in Perth Amboy for the last forty eight years.
She was employed by Up Star Manufacturing in Hopelawn for many years, before retiring in 1996.
Gizella was a member of the former John Calvin Reformed Church of Perth Amboy and a member of the Calvin Hungarian Reformed Church, Woodbridge.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband Bertalan Lenart in 1994, and also by two brothers and a sister,
She is survived by her one brother: Ferenc Fazekas of Budapest, her nephew, Stephen Lenart and wife Mary of Cincinnati, OH; great niece, Katie Lenart of Cincinnati, OH; great nephew, Dennis Lenart also of Cincinnati, OH; several nieces and nephews in Hungary and her dear friend, Margit Csigo of Fords.
Funeral services will be held Monday 9:30 am at the Mitruska Funeral Home, Inc., 531 New Brunswick Ave., Fords. Followed by a 10:00 am service in the Calvin Hungarian Reformed Church in Woodbridge. Interment will follow in the Cloverleaf Memorial Park Cemetery also in Woodbridge. Visitation hours will be held Sunday from 2-4 pm. A Christian wake service will be held Sunday at 2;30pm at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the Calvin Hungarian Reformed Church, 94 North James St., Woodbridge NJ 07095. To leave online condolences, please visit mitruskafuneralhome.com.
