Gladys Dunkle Everitt
Gladys D. Everitt, 94, passed peacefully at Greenwood House, Ewing, NJ on March 4, 2020. All who knew her were touched by her love, gratitude, and sense of humor.
Born in Philadelphia, 4/30/25, in her late teens, she worked for US Government in Messenger Service and attended Drexel University, majoring in Retail Management. July 9, 1945 she married John R. Everitt. She lived in South Amboy and Tinton Falls, NJ for the past 70 years, and was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Matawan, NJ, US Figure Skating Association Judge Emeritus, serving 25 years, Past President of South Amboy Junior Women's Club, and Co-Leader of Intermediate Troop 57 Girl Scouts in South Amboy.
She was predeceased by her husband, John R. Everitt and daughter, Carol De Sanctis.
Surviving are her son, John Richard of New Providence NJ, daughter, Jayne and husband Richard Hunnemeder of Pennington NJ; 2 grandchildren, Nicole De Sanctis Forry of Garrett Park, MD and Olivia Hope Everitt of Tom's River, and 2 great grandchildren, Jonathan Forry and Wilhelmina Wilson.
Internment will be at Hillside Cemetery, Roslyn, PA. Memorial donations can be made to:
Greenwood House, 53 Walter St., Ewing, NJ 08628 and First Presbyterian Church, 883 State Highway 34, Matawan, NJ 07747.
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020