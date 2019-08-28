|
|
Gladys Hunter
Sayreville - Gladys Hunter, age 80, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 26, 2019 Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge. Born in Sayreville she was a lifelong resident. Before her retirement she was a public school teacher in North Brunswick. Gladys was a communicant of Our Lady of Victories Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend and so much more. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband Calvin Hunter as well as her adored son Calvin Hunter, her parents Stephen & Mary Lasko and siblings Richard Lasko and Joseph & wife Ginny Lasko . Surviving are her much loved daughter Dr. Cathy Hunter, her grandchildren Amber and Brittany Hunter as well as her siblings Robert & wife Florence Lasko, Vincent & wife Susan Lasko, her sister in law Lois Lasko and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held 9 AM Friday from the Maliszewski Memorial Home, 121 Main St, Sayreville with an 9:30 AM Mass at Our Lady of Victories Church in Sayreville. Burial will follow at New Calvary Cemetery in Parlin.
Calling hours at the funeral home will be Thursday from 4 PM to 8 PM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge. Letters of condolence to the family, completed arrangements and directions may be found by visiting : www.maliszewskimemorialhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 28, 2019