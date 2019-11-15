|
|
Gladys M. Leoniy
Edison - Gladys M. Leoniy (Hoffman), 91, died Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Saint Peter's Hospital in New Brunswick.
She was born in New Brunswick, to the late George W. and Nappie Hoffman, and was raised in Bound Brook and Middlesex. She later became a resident of Edison where she's lived for over 65 years. Gladys graduated from the Middlesex Hospital School of Nursing with her lifelong friend Dorothy Bossow. She served for the United States Army an evacuation nurse during the Korean War in Seoul, Korea. She later graduated from Jersey City State College in 1972 and continued to work as a registered nurse, and was also a training instructor for Middlesex General Hospital. Following her time at the hospital, she was a Nurse for the Middlesex County Vocational and Technical Schools, and retired after 20 years. Gladys was a Communicant of Saint Paul the Apostle in Highland Park and a member of the Post 6295. She loved spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She was special, fierce, independent, loving, and caring to the end. She enjoyed traveling, the ocean, and taking trips to Atlantic City to play the slots. Her largest jackpot in life was her family.
She is predeceased by her husband, Stephen Leoniy (1996); 3 brothers, John, George, and Richard Hoffman; and her sister, Margaret Citrenbaum.
Surviving is her sister, Patricia Buhl of Bethesda, Maryland; 3 daughters, Mary Susan Leoniy of Edison, Ellen Novak and her husband Keith of Flemington, & Kathleen Fineberg and her husband Adam, of California; 2 sons, Stephen P. Leoniy III and his wife Laura of Marlton & Robert Leoniy and his wife Gina of Monroe; 4 grandchildren Michael, Robert, Stephen, and Jillian; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 2 to 6pm at the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave. (RT 27), Metuchen.
The funeral will take place Monday, November 18, 2019 at 9:15 am from the funeral home, followed by a Funeral Mass at Saint Paul the Apostle Church in Highland Park, at 10 am. Burial will follow at Resurrection Burial Park, in Piscataway.
Donations may be made to the Salvation Army, at www.salvationarmyusa.org, as well as Elijah's Promise at www.elijahspromise.org/
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019