Gladys M. Rask, 93, of Woodbridge, passed away on April 22, 2020, at JFK Hospital in Edison. Born in Fords on October 21, 1926 to Hans and Matilda Eriksen, she was a lifelong resident of Woodbridge Township. Gladys was a Records Clerk with NJ Bell Telephone in Woodbridge for 15 years. She was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church for over 70 years.
Gladys was predeceased by her husband, Raymond, in 1999; her five sisters: Muriel Clarey, Doris Clausen, Janette Eriksen, Nancy O'Connell and Frances Lipnick; and three brothers: Hans, Everett "Sutz" and George Eriksen.
She is survived by her sons, Kenneth and Richard Rask; her sister, Lois Gorman; and many nieces and nephews, especially Maureen and her children, Scott, Kevin and Michelle and their children.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, funeral service was private. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
