Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Rask
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys M. Rask

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys M. Rask Obituary
Gladys M. Rask, 93, of Woodbridge, passed away on April 22, 2020, at JFK Hospital in Edison. Born in Fords on October 21, 1926 to Hans and Matilda Eriksen, she was a lifelong resident of Woodbridge Township. Gladys was a Records Clerk with NJ Bell Telephone in Woodbridge for 15 years. She was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church for over 70 years.

Gladys was predeceased by her husband, Raymond, in 1999; her five sisters: Muriel Clarey, Doris Clausen, Janette Eriksen, Nancy O'Connell and Frances Lipnick; and three brothers: Hans, Everett "Sutz" and George Eriksen.

She is survived by her sons, Kenneth and Richard Rask; her sister, Lois Gorman; and many nieces and nephews, especially Maureen and her children, Scott, Kevin and Michelle and their children.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, funeral service was private. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -