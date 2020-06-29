Gladys Nelson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gladys Nelson

Iselin - Gladys Nelson, 86 departed this life peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Regency Jewish Heritage Nursing Center in Somerset, New Jersey.

Predeceased by her husband Edwin, grandson, Bill and three siblings, Leroy, William and Geralda "Gigi". Surviving is her son Sherman (wife Kendall) of Piscataway; daughter Darlene Barnett of Georgia; sisters, Miriam Wright, Alice Moore and brother, Antonio Silva all of Connecticut and grandchildren, Everett, LeNair, Shonda, Taylor and Dominique. Also surviving are eight great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

For those who wish to attend and pay their respects to the Nelson family, the visitation will begin at 10am on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 with funeral services following at 11am in the Piscataway Funeral Home 18 Stelton Rd. Piscataway, NJ 08854.

Interment will follow at Lake Nelson Memorial Park, Piscataway. The repast will take place at 1763 Hughes Terrace, Piscataway.

Please be mindful of the current executive order that requires the proper face coverings (to be provided on your own) along with the social distancing and the 25% indoor maximum capacity.

For additional information please visit www.piscatawayfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier News from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
10:00 AM
Piscataway Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Piscataway Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Piscataway Funeral Home
18 Stelton Road
Piscataway, NJ 08854
(732) 968-2828
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved