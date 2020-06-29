Gladys Nelson
Iselin - Gladys Nelson, 86 departed this life peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Regency Jewish Heritage Nursing Center in Somerset, New Jersey.
Predeceased by her husband Edwin, grandson, Bill and three siblings, Leroy, William and Geralda "Gigi". Surviving is her son Sherman (wife Kendall) of Piscataway; daughter Darlene Barnett of Georgia; sisters, Miriam Wright, Alice Moore and brother, Antonio Silva all of Connecticut and grandchildren, Everett, LeNair, Shonda, Taylor and Dominique. Also surviving are eight great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
For those who wish to attend and pay their respects to the Nelson family, the visitation will begin at 10am on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 with funeral services following at 11am in the Piscataway Funeral Home 18 Stelton Rd. Piscataway, NJ 08854.
Interment will follow at Lake Nelson Memorial Park, Piscataway. The repast will take place at 1763 Hughes Terrace, Piscataway.
Please be mindful of the current executive order that requires the proper face coverings (to be provided on your own) along with the social distancing and the 25% indoor maximum capacity.
Published in Courier News from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.