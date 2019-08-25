|
Glenda J. Lawson
North Brunswick - Glenda J. Lawson died on Thursday August 22, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick. She was 70.
Glenda was born in New Brunswick where she lived for forty years before moving to North Brunswick. She was a custodian at Rutgers University for thirty three years prior to her retirement eight years ago.
Predeceased by her parents, Glenn and Vassie (Koletis) Lawson, she is survived by her two sons - Angelo Kondilas of East Brunswick, and Joseph Kondilas of North Brunswick; her brother Tim Lawson of Kentucky; her sister Kathy Nolan of California; six grandchildren Jessica, Tifani, Brittany, Kristina, Sophia and Skyler and five great grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 10:00 AM till 11:00 AM at Saint George Greek Orthodox Church, 1101 River Road, Piscataway, NJ. Service will begin at 11 AM in the church. Burial will follow at Van Liew Cemetery, North Brunswick, NJ. Arrangements are under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019