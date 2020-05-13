|
|
Glenn A. Diegnan
Bridgewater - Glenn A. Diegnan, 72 of Bridgewater, passed away on Saturday, May 9 at RWJUH in Somerville. Born in Paterson, he was the son of the late Charles and Madelyn (Obenhauer) Diegnan.
Glenn grew up in Ramsey and graduated from Ramsey High School. He then attended Bucknell University, graduating with a degree in chemistry. He then went on to a PhD from Duke University with Post Doc work in chemistry. Glenn had a 35 year career in the pharmaceutical industry, including Ciba Geigy, Hoffman La Roche and Hurley Consulting. Glenn was a Deacon at Grace Community Church and very involved in church work. He also volunteered at the Bridgewater Public Library.
Glenn will be greatly missed by his family, his brother Stephen and his wife Silvia in Flowery Branch, GA; nephew Dale and wife Paige and their daughter Avery in Rock Hill, SC and by his nephew Patrick in Charlotte, NC.
All services are under the direction of the Sheenan Funeral Home in Dunellen and were private. A celebration of Glenn's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Courier News from May 13 to May 14, 2020