Glenn "Hollywood" Howe
Perth Amboy - Glenn "Hollywood" Howe, 66 of Perth Amboy, died Monday, February 17, 2020 at Raritan Bay Medical Center, Old Bridge.
Glenn was a lifelong resident of Perth Amboy. He was employed by International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 825 for 43 years as a Heavy Equipment Operator. He retired in 2013. He was a member of IUOE, Local 825, belonging to various boating clubs and a member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Perth Amboy.
He is preceded in death by loving parents George and Francis ( nee Pavlik ), and his brothers Gene & Gary Howe.
He is survived by his sister~in~laws Shelia and Debra Howe; he is the uncle of Michael Howe, Heather Gagas, Kris Howe; he is the great-uncle of Gabriella, Gia, Kennedy & Niko. and a special Thank you to his care giver Patricia Reilly.
We will begin to leave on Saturday 10:15 a.m. from the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy for a Funeral Service at 11 am at St. Peter's Episcopal Church. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery. Visiting is Friday from 3 ~ 7 pm. Donations to St. Peter's Church would be appreciated.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020