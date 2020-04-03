Services
Gloria A. Lamaestra, 84, died on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 23, 1935 to the late Giacomo and Chiarina Ragno in Princeton, NJ.

Gloria was a graduate of Somerville High School. She received an Associate's Degree in Liberal Arts and Business Management at Raritan Valley Community College. On May 7, 1955, she married the love of her life John Lamaestra at the Church of St. Ann in Raritan, where they remained active lifelong parishioners. Together they raised their three sons in Raritan, NJ. Gloria was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing Italian delicacies for her family and friends. She also enjoyed traveling to Europe to visit the Italian Alps and her family in Verona and the surrounding areas. Gloria was certified as a bi-lingual professional secretary. She was employed as an executive secretary at Ortho/Johnson and Johnson in Raritan, a psychological secretary for the Diocese of Metuchen, and volunteered as a personal assistant for the late Monsignor Anthony Gambino, who was a former Pastor at the Church of St. Ann in Raritan. Gloria was a kind, caring and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will always be remembered as a woman who "Loved Life", especially when it involved music and singing with family and friends. She could always be counted on to hit that "high harmony". One of her favorite passions was drawing and artwork. As an accomplished artist, she chose pastels as her preferred medium.

Gloria is survived by her beloved husband John, loving sons John (Laura), Darryl (Deborah) and Scott (Rosemary), cherished grandchildren Christine, Bryan and Mario. She is predeceased in death by her parents and a brother Joseph Ragno.

Private funeral services are under the direction of the Bongiovi Funeral Home 416 Bell Avenue, Raritan, NJ (908) 725-1887. To send an on-line condolence visit www.Bongiovifuneralhome.com

Future memorial service to be announced.

"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"
Published in Courier News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
