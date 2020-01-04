|
Gloria A. (DeLuca) Sansone
Monroe Twp. - Gloria Adele (DeLuca) Sansone 77 of Monroe Township died Friday January 3rd at the University Medial Center of Princeton at Plainsboro.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, Mrs. Sansone lived in the Howard Beach section of Queens, Staten Island, Old Bridge, NJ and Manalapan, NJ before moving to the Concordia community in Monroe Township in 2006.
She was employed for 40 years as a registered nurse at the Staten Island University Hospital, retiring in 2010.
Mrs. Sansone was a Lieutenant in the US Navy reserve. She was a parishioner of St. James RC Church, Jamesburg and a member of the St. James Altar Rosary Society. She was a member of the Monroe Township Republican Club, a board member of the Concordia Chapter of the Deborah Foundation and an active resident in the Concordia community including the Health and Club House Activities Committees.
She was predeceased by her husband Joseph in 1994 and her brother Ralph DeLuca.
Surviving are her children, Joseph and his wife Kelly of Howell, Bernadina (Dina) Buccigrossi and her husband Philip of Staten Island, Jennifer Pasqua and her husband Joseph of Monroe Township and James and his wife Marie of Howell, her brother John DeLuca and his wife Elizabeth of Lady Lake, FL and nine grandchildren Mary, Philip, Adele, Genevieve, Theresa, Brianna, Joseph, Nicholas and Jack.
Services will begin 9:30 a.m. Wednesday January 8th at the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg followed by a 10 a.m. funeral liturgy at St. James RC Church, Jamesburg.
Burial will be in Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.
Visiting hours for family and friends will be Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. and Wednesday 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Deborah Hospital Foundation at www.deborahfoundation.org.
To send condolences to the family or for directions to the funeral home visit www.LesterMemorialHome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020