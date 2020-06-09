Gloria Ann Kostuk
Gloria Ann Kostuk was an authentic loving soul who was embraced by God on June 7, 2020 after a very short respiratory illness in the home of her sister. Gloria was born 12/23/1954 and a long time resident of Manville, NJ. She lived with her parents, Walter and Eleanor(Cop) Kostuk. Gloria graduated from Manville High School in 1975 and then was employed through the ARC of Somerset County Day Program. She was very proud of her productivity and work ethic. Gloria also enjoyed her social life. She was a communicant of Sacred Heart Parish and later Saint Patrick's Pro-Cathedral in Newark, NJ. She actively participated in The Special Olympics accruing many medals for softball. She read the newspaper daily, and was an avid Mets and Giants fan. She enjoyed any and all outings, Italian food was her "favorite" even in her last days. Gloria was keenly perceptive and intuitive to others especially those not included. She was often right on target with her comments. In her later years, she became debilitated with Alzheimer's and Dementia.
Gloria is predeceased by her parents and her brother, Walter Jr. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her sister and caregiver, Sister Charlene Kostuk (SSJ), brother, Raymond Kostuk and his wife, Diane, brother, Jeffrey Kostuk; nieces, Stephanie, Michelle, Marla, and nephew, Mark.
Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. Burial took place at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Hillsborough.
Special thanks to all those who saw and treated Gloria with dignity and respect for the genuine person she was.
Published in Courier News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.