Gloria Anna (Sengstack) Uhl
Spotswood - Gloria Anna (Sengstack) Uhl, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019, at home. She was 92.
Born in Old Bridge, she was a lifelong resident of Spotswood.
Prior to retiring in 1986, she was a postal clerk for the Spotswood Post Office for 25 years.
Gloria was a lifetime Member of the Spotswood Reformed Church.
She was a member of the Spotswood Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary Post 253, Spotswood, and the Spotswood Senior Citizens.
She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Harvey, in 2018.
Surviving are her son, Charles, of Hamilton; daughter, Susan, of Spotswood; brother, Richard Sengstack and his wife, Mary Ann, of Manchester, several nieces and nephews, and devoted family dog, Lucy.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, at 10:30 AM, at the Spotswood Reformed Church, 429 Main Street, Spotswood, under the direction of The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, East Brunswick. Interment will follow at the Spotswood Reformed Church Cemetery.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday, June 13th, from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM, at the funeral home, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Spotswood Reformed Church, 429 Main Street, Spotswood, NJ 08884. (www.spotswoodreformedchurch.org)
Published in Home News Tribune on June 12, 2019