Gloria Brislin
Metuchen - Gloria J. Brislin (nee Higgins), 94, of Metuchen died on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Whispering Knoll in Edison.
Born in Elizabeth, she has resided in Metuchen for 65 years. During World War II, Gloria was a Laboratory Technician at Standard Oil in Linden. Gloria was a 65 year parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Cathedral in Metuchen.
She was predeceased by her husband Andrew James in 2015; a granddaughter Elizabeth Clare Koehler and her sister Elizabeth Hayton.
Surviving her are a son James and his wife Patricia of Edison; a daughter Carol Koehler and her husband Stewart of Baltimore, MD; eight grandchildren Andrew, Patrick, Kathleen, Laura, Jimmy, Mike, John and Amanda; two great grandchildren Liam and Finn.
Visitation is Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 4-7 PM and Friday, August 23, 2019 from 9-9:45 AM. On Friday a 10:15 AM Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi Cathedral. Interment will follow at Rosedale Cemetery in Linden. To send condolences please visit costello-runyon.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Monsignor Richard A. Behl Endowment Fund St Francis Cathedral School 528 Main St. Metuchen, NJ 08840.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 22, 2019