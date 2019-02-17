|
|
Gloria Griffith
Sun City AZ - June 12, 1927 - January 4, 2019. Sun City AZ - Gloria (Peggy) Griffith a loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at her home surrounded by loved ones.
Born and raised in and Muskegon Michigan, Peggy was the youngest of six children to parents, Albert and Mary (Iteen) Lambert. After graduating high school, she became a member of "The Skating Vanities" this provided an opportunity to follow her dreams and travel through N America and Europe. While performing in London England, she met, Marine Sgt. Stanley Griffith, who became her husband of 67 years. After moving to North Jersey and starting their family, Peggy continued her love for dance and skating as a performer at the Roxy Theater, New York City. She cherished her stories of the Variety shows and famous people she was honored to work with.
Eventually, they made their home in Old Bridge NJ. Peggy was an active member of Saint Thomas and then Saint Ambrose Church, was an avid bowler and always on the arm of our dad at the "Old Bridge Elks". She enjoyed bartending and serving as each day was a new adventure. Peggy worked at the Pumpkin Shell and retired from Clare and Coby's after 22yrs,
In 1991, they moved to Sun City AZ where her dreams came back to life! She was thrilled to join a local dance team called "The Tip Top Dancers". Back on stage, the dance team performed locally and in Vegas! Peggy and Stan continued bowling on leagues for the next 20 yrs. and she loved her card games with the girls.
Moms humor was quick, a bit twisted, and sometimes blind, she never hesitated for an adventure and always instilled the importance of staying family strong. As her children, one of our fondest memories, was the annual trip to Big Blue Lake, MI. for "Christmas in July" surrounded by our Aunts, Uncles, cousins and the side-splitting mayhem that took center stage!
Peggy is survived by her son Martin & Florence Griffith, daughters Susan & Gerry Seyferth and Danise & Sal Rullo whom all reside in AZ. Her grandchildren, Kurt & Lyndsay Seyferth, Jeff & Nok Seyferth, Scott Seyferth and Jennifer, Jesse, Andrew and Salvatore Rullo. Peggy was also blessed to be involved in the lives of her 4 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and her best friend since early childhood Mary (Marge Radke) McGuire, whose shenanigans continued their entire lives.
On February 22, at 10:00 am, a mass solely in her honor will preside at Saint Clements Catholic Church, Sun City, followed with a luncheon.
Arrangements have been made at Saint Mary's Cemetery, Muskegon MI, for Peggy's final wish. To be laid to rest with her Mom, near her father, surrounded by her family of past.
Mom requested any donations be made to Saint Jude's Children Research Hospital.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019