M David Demarco Funeral Home Inc
205 Rhode Hall Rd
Monroe Township, NJ 08831
(732) 521-0555
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Interment
Following Services
Holy Cross Burial Park.
South Brunswick., NJ
View Map
1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Easton - Gloria J. Betts, 87 formerly of Jamesburg, NJ passed away on June 2, 2019 at Holy Family Manor in Bethlehem, PA. Born September 24, 1931 in Jamesburg, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Tessie Tancredi. She was also predeceased by her beloved husband, Charles M. Betts Jr.

Born in Jamesburg, she and Charlie raised their family there. Gloria graduated from Jamesburg High School - Class of 1949 and Drake's Business College. She retired from the NJ Department of Corrections/Juvenile Justice Commission in 1996. Through her years living in Jamesburg, she was a member of St. James The Less Roman Catholic Church, active in the Jamesburg Senior Citizen Club and the Jamesburg Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

Gloria was an avid bowler, loved camping with her family and traveling with her friends.

She was blessed with her children and grandchildren, son Keith, daughter-in-law Karen and granddaughter Madeline Betts of Texas, daughter Colleen, son-in-law Jim, grandson Hunter Velekei of Pennsylvania and grandson Devin Velekei of California and daughter Kim, son-in-law Rick, granddaughter Lauren Hahn of California and granddaughter Lindsay Hahn of Arizona, her sister Lucille Zappy of Old Bridge, NJ, sister-in-law Peg Crisp of Florida, her loving nieces and nephews who always made her laugh, her wonderful extended Italian family and the many friends whom she adored.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her sister Marie and brothers Andrew and Ron.

Visitation will be 6-9pm on Wednesday June 5, 2019 at the M. David DeMarco Funeral Home, Inc. - 205 Rhode Hall Rd., Monroe Twp., NJ 08831. Funeral services will begin at 11am on Thursday June 6, 2019 at the funeral home followed by interment in Holy Cross Burial Park. - South Brunswick.

Memorial donations in Gloria's name may be made to www.curealz.org
Published in Home News Tribune on June 4, 2019
