Gloria J. Cannon
Monroe Township - Gloria Jean Cannon passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. She was 78 years old.
Born in Newark, Gloria was raised in South Amboy and lived in both Perth Amboy and Edison before settling in Monroe Township in the late 1960's. Prior to her retirement, she was a police dispatcher for the Monroe Township Police Department for 25 years. She was a devout Catholic and very involved with her parish of Immaculate Conception Church of Spotswood where, she taught CCD for many years and also served as principal of the program. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Divine Mercy Chaplet which worked to support the parish mission in Guatemala. She also enjoyed being a part of the parish carnivals and Octoberfests. Gloria loved to travel, take cruises and dining out with friends. Above all, she was a great wife, mother, sister and grandmother and her memory will be cherished by all who knew her.
Predeceased by her husband Frank in 2003 and her daughter Mary Visinski in 2006, she is survived by her children Frances Neues and Claire Kelly, both of Monroe Twp; her brother Michael Farley, and; her grandchildren Jamie and Brian Neues and Joey Kelly.
A private funeral service and entombment were entrusted to Spotswood Funeral Home.
