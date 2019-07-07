Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Annandale - Gloria J. Caswell, 72, passed away June 20th, 2019. Gloria was born and raised in Medina NY and resided in Annandale Township NJ for the past seven years, before which she resided in Branchburg, NJ for over thirty years with husband Richard C. Caswell. She worked for the Middlesex Board of Education as a Secretary/Librarian for many years. Gloria enjoyed birding, flowers, family game nights, puzzles, and above all else, being a devoted and extraordinary grandmother to her loving grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all.

She is predeceased by her parents Francis & Dorothy Sevenski, grandchildren Stephanie & Spencer Knape and Husband Richard C. Caswell who passed away in 2012. Surviving are her two daughters, Tammy Ponulak and Lori Knape and two grandchildren, Jacob Ponulak and Kayla Knape.

Visitation will be 2-4pm Sunday, July 14, 2019 with services at 3:30pm at Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, 111 N. Gaston Ave, Somerville.

To send condolences to the family, visit www.brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News on July 7, 2019
