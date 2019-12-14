|
|
Gloria Jasper
Monroe Township - Gloria Jasper, 76, of Rossmoor, Monroe Township died on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.
Born in Perth Amboy, she resided in Colonia and Edison before moving to Monroe Township in 2003.
Gloria was a Bookkeeper at Barton Nursery in Edison. Gloria was a volunteer at Deborah Heart and Lung Hospital; she had also been president of the local chapter. She loved Disney and was especially fond of Goofy.
Gloria was a devout Roman Catholic, saying the rosary daily. Most of all she was a kind & loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Her husband Arnold H. Jasper, died in June of this year.
Surviving are her children Kathi Dodd and her husband Robert of Dallas TX, Kevin Stead and his wife Pamela of Metuchen, Colleen Cormier and her husband Brian of Dallas TX; her brother Joseph Bartonek and his wife Christine of Edison; her grandchildren Tim, Kaydee, Tyler, Tierney, Taylor, Alex, Lily and Keira. She is also survived by nieces and nephews Joey, Michael, Shaina, Jessie and Mike.
Visitation is Monday, December 16, 2019 from 4-8 PM at the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home 568 Middlesex Ave. (RT 27) Metuchen. The Funeral will be Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 9:45 AM at the Funeral Home followed by a 10:15 AM mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis of Assisi Cathedral Metuchen. Entombment will be at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers and for those who desire, memorial contributions may be made to Deborah Heart and Lung Center www.demanddeborah.org
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019