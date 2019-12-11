|
Gloria Kirkland
Englishtown - Gloria Olga Kirkland, 92, of Englishtown, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019, at home. Gloria was born in New York and resided in Englishtown for 71 years. Gloria graduated from Jamesburg High School in 1945 and was a member of the honors society. She was a 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star of New Jersey, Molly Pitcher Chapter #198 Freehold.
Gloria was predeceased by her mother Katherine and sister Violet. She is survived by her daughter Carol and her husband Chris; son Ralph; grandchildren Christopher, Patrick and James; and great granddaughter Kailey. .
Friends and family are invited to visit on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, at Freeman Manalapan - Marlboro Funeral Home, 344 Route 9 North. A funeral service will be held at Freeman Manalapan - Marlboro Funeral Home on Friday December 13, 2019 at 11am. Interment will follow at Old Tennent Cemetery. To leave a condolence or find directions, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019