Services
Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home
419 Barclay St
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
(732) 826-4525
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Parish at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Church
Interment
Following Services
Holy Rosary Cemetery
Hopelawn, NJ
Gloria L. Palmer Obituary
Gloria L. Palmer

Perth Amboy - Gloria L. Palmer, 87 of Perth Amboy, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in New Brunswick with her family by her side.

Gloria was born in New York, New York, and was raised in Perth Amboy. She was a loving homemaker to her 4 devoted children. Gloria will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and for her unconditional love for her family and friends. She was also the owner / operator, along with her husband Kenneth of the Palmer House, Perth Amboy for many years. She was a parishioner of the Good Shepherd Parish at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Church. She also Served as a member of the Holy Rosary Lady's Guild.

She is preceded in death by her beloved parents Victor and Sadie (nee Narebna) Dankiw, her biological Father Edward Alva and her loving Husband Kenneth.

She is survived by her devoted children Debra Palmer and her companion Carlos Serrano, David Palmer of Perth Amboy, Gary and his wife Debi Palmer of Knoxville, PA and Kathy and her husband Rob Desmond of Hopelawn; adored grandmother of Kari, Matt, Ryan, Kristina, Rebecca, Jade, and Shanna; cherished great-grandmother of Matthew "MJ", Harlyn, Ryder, Jake, Wyatt, & Jax

We will begin to leave on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 9:15 am for a Funeral Mass at 10 am at the Good Shepherd Parish at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Church. Interment will follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery, Hopelawn. Visiting is on Friday from 4 ~ 8 pm at Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 18, 2019
