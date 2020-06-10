Gloria M. Milano



North Las Vegas, NV, formerly of Woodbridge - Gloria M. Milano went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 28, 2020. She was 91 years old.



Born in Carteret, she resided in Woodbridge before moving to North Las Vegas, NV 12 years ago.



Gloria was employed as a telephone operator with PSE&G in Perth Amboy and New Brunswick for 25 years before retiring in 1990.



She belonged to Silver Lake Baptist Church in Belleville.



Mrs. Milano was predeceased by her husband, Francis V. Milano, in 1981; daughter, Diane Harned; and brothers, Anthony, John, Carl and Fernando Casini.



Surviving are her son, Pastor Vincent Milano and his wife, Kathi, of Woodbridge; grandchildren, Vincent R. Milano, Christina Vazquez, Sarah Finholt and Rebecca Burt; and great grandchildren, Samantha, Nikolas, Dominick, Alicja, Antonio, Alexander, Braiden, Angelina and Cameron.



Funeral services will be private under the direction of Costello-Greiner Funeral Home, Woodbridge.









