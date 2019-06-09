|
Gloria M. Williams
Bridgewater - Gloria M. Williams, 92, died on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Bridgeway Care Center in Bridgewater, NJ. She was born and raised in Milwauke, WI, and spent most of her life in Southern California and Grand Forks, ND before moving to Bridgewater in 2015. Gloria was the Executive Vice President for Riverside Transfer and Storage, an Allied Van Lines franchise in Southern California, retiring in 1998. She will be sadly missed by family and friends.
She is predeceased by her husband, Edmund Williams, who passed in 1998.
She is survived by her children, Kirk D. Williams, and wife, Jane, and Kraig A. Williams, and wife, Janice, and granddaughters, Marie and Rebecca.
Private services will be held in mid-August at Riverside National Veteran's Cemetery in Riverside, CA. Arrangements were entrusted to Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807.
Published in Courier News on June 9, 2019