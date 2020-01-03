|
|
Gloria "Dinie" Marnell
Gloria "Dinie" Marnell, 82, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ. Born and raised in Hazleton, PA, Gloria was the daughter of the late Peter and Anna (née Balay) Keller.
Gloria was a fan of many sports, including golf, baseball, and especially Pittsburgh Penguins hockey. She enjoyed cooking, reading, and doing crossword puzzles. She loved all animals and cared for many during her lifetime. Above all, she valued spending time with her family.
Besides her parents, Gloria was predeceased by her beloved husband James in 2017. Gloria was also predeceased by brothers Joseph, Robert, and Anthony Keller; and sister Nancy Fabiniak.
Gloria leaves behind her loving children, Anthony Marnell and wife Maria of Hillsborough, NJ and Teresa Semenza and husband Anthony of Hazle Township, PA. She will be dearly missed by her cherished grandchildren Matthew, Grace, and Olivia Marnell, and Danielle, Nicole, and Michael Semenza; her brother Peter Keller; sisters-in-law Theresa Keller, Eugenia Gabriel and Elaine Marnell; and many nieces and nephews.
Private arrangements have been entrusted to Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street, Manville, NJ 08835. Memorial contributions may be made in Gloria's name to: St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center, PO Box 5281, North Branch, NJ 08871, or NEPA Pet Fund and Rescue, PO Box 3953, Scranton, PA 18505. To send condolences to the family through our online guest book, please visit www.FucilloandWarrenFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020