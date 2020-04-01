|
|
Gloria Pflueger
Gloria Pflueger, age 88, died Saturday March 28, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in Somerville, NJ. Gloria was born in Orange and raised in East Orange New Jersey before moving to North Plainfield 80 years ago.
She served as Municipal Clerk for the Borough of North Plainfield for 36 years, also as Deputy Registrar, and as Election Official with the Borough. Gloria was a member of St. Joseph RC Church in North Plainfield serving as a Eucharistic Minister and Lector and a member St. Joseph Rosary Society and St. Vincent de Paul Society. She also taught CCD and volunteered in the Soup Kitchen of St. Mary's Church in Plainfield.
She was predeceased by her husband Franklyn J. Pflueger in 2014 and two brothers Jack and Charles Viviano. Surviving are two sons, Gary Posnansky and wife Heidi of Milltown and Daniel Posnansky of South Plainfield, four daughters Lori Posnansky of Jefferson, Ga, Karen and husband Francis Golday of Lakewood Ranch, Fl, Linda Posnansky of El Sobrante, Ca. and Sharon and husband Brian Taggert of Greenwich, NJ. Also surviving are nine grandchildren and one great grandson. She will be remembered with love and missed by her family and as well as many others.
A private burial will take place at Holy Redeemer Cemetery in South Plainfield. A memorial service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to St. Joseph Church, 99 Westervelt Ave North Plainfield, NJ 07060. Arrangements are by Scarpa-Las Rosas FH in North Plainfield.www.scarpalasrosasfh.com
Published in Courier News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020