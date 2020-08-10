Gloria Ruegger
Metuchen - On August 8, 2020, Gloria M. Ruegger passed away peacefully in her home, after a long illness, and a joyful and loving life. Gloria, also known as "Glo" and "Tish", a nickname given because of her red 'Titian' hair, was 94. Her husband, Philip T Ruegger, Jr., pre-deceased her in 2007. They had been happily married for 59 years. Gloria is survived by her three sons, whom she adored, and their spouses: Philip T. (Pete) Ruegger (Rebecca), James A. Ruegger (Sheila), and Thomas C. Ruegger (Anne). She had eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Gloria grew up on Wilmer Place in Metuchen, attended Metuchen public schools and then Rider College. In June 1948 she married Phil Ruegger upon his return from the Navy. For the next year they lived in Hanover, NH as Phil completed college and they returned to Metuchen in June 1949. They moved to their home on Rayle Court in 1952, where Gloria lived until her passing.
She was very active at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in the 50's, 60's and 70's and served in the Garden Club and as a volunteer at JFK Hospital. Her home was a gathering place for family, including her brother Bill McLaughlin's family, also Metuchen residents, and friends, her children's friends and neighbors. Holiday gatherings and summer picnics were a highlight for all who knew and loved Gloria.
Gloria was a kind, warm and generous person, a loving mother and devoted grandmother. She enjoyed baking, singing and craft making, and had a passion for gardening. She enjoyed doubles tennis, gave skiing a try, and when she was 70 went on an eight hour backpack mule ride with her grandchildren into the Grand Canyon. She was a huge New York Yankees fan.
Gloria's family wishes to thank the kind and loving care givers who looked after Gloria during her illness, and also cared for Phil, before his death. They have been a part of this family for 18 years. The family also would like to thank Kindred Hospice for their caring involvement these last several months.
Gloria was privately interred at Hillside Cemetery, Metuchen. Arrangements were by the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home. To send condolences please visit costello-runyon.com
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Metuchen YMCA or the church of your choice.