|
|
Gloria Silzer
North Brunswick - Ms. Gloria Silzer passed away on Wednesday May 22, 2019 at the Regency Heritage Care Center in Somerset. She was 93 years of age.
Ms. Silzer was born in New York City but lived most of her life in New Brunswick and North Brunswick.
She was a lifelong parishioner at Sacred Heart Church in New Brunswick where she belonged to the Altar Rosary Society. She worked for many years for Connolly Construction in New Brunswick as an Office Manager. Ms. Silzer also enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles.
She is survived by her dear friend Barbara Newman and her cousins Maureen Tomney, Eileen McCarthy and Ray Wemple.
Visiting will be held on Wednesday May 29 from 4-7 PM at the Gleason Funeral Home 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset. Services will begin at 9:45 AM on Thursday May 30 at the Gleason Funeral Home followed by a 10 AM funeral mass at Sacred Heart church in New Brunswick. Interment will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick.
Please consider a contribution in Mrs. Silzer's name to the Central Association of the Miraculous Medal at www.cammonline.org
Published in Home News Tribune on May 28, 2019