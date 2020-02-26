Services
Gloria Tarr Obituary
Gloria Tarr

North East, MD - Gloria Tarr passed away on February 25, 2020. Born in The Bronx, New York, to parents Harry and Bessie Wolfson on September 3, 1928, she lived in New York, Fords, New Jersey and Cecil County, Maryland.

She was married to Jack, who passed away in 2013 and is survived by her daughters: Marcie Kfare and Andrea Gilde, their spouses, and grandsons: Samuel, Luke and Phillip.

Services will be held at King Solomon Memorial Park in Clifton, NJ on February 27, 2020 at 1 PM.

Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
