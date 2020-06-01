Gloria Taylor
Somerset - After a long and courageous battle with heart failure, Gloria Ann Dabney Taylor, 89, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at her home in Somerset, New Jersey with her family at her side.
Mrs. Taylor was born May 21, 1931, in Westfield, New Jersey. She was the daughter of Mary Ellen (Lee) and James Dabney. Gloria married her husband Alexander Taylor, Jr., in 1960 and the two relocated to the Somerset section of Franklin Township, where they became lifelong residents.
Gloria earned a Diploma in Nursing from Mercy Douglas Hospital in Philadelphia. She continued her education at Seton Hall University, where she obtained her bachelor's in nursing. Gloria was a Registered Nurse at various hospitals for many years. Prior to her retirement, she was an Infection Control Coordinator for the VA Lyons.
Gloria had many interests. She was an active member of the Midstate Black Nurses Association, an avid reader, lover of history and visitor at the local casinos. In addition, she loved traveling around the world with her husband and spending time with her family. Above all, she loved the Lord and reading his Word.
Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by her husband, Alexander Taylor Jr.; her parents, James and Mary Ellen Dabney; her brother, Douglas Dabney; and her sisters Christine Dunn and Doris Johnson.
She is survived by her daughter Alexis Taylor of Washington, DC, her sons, Todd Taylor of Somerset, NJ, and Mark Taylor of Beverly, NJ. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Beverly, granddaughters, Kyla and Hayley, sisters-in-law Gloria Johnson and Lillie Dabney, nephews Chris Johnson (Delores), Lawrence Dunn, and Richard Johnson (Maria); nieces Christine Dunn, Deborah Lawrence (Lawrence), Diane Beads, Laura Bennett (Bernard), and Lorraine Johnson, and a host of relatives and friends.
Mrs. Gloria Taylor will be laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery in Westfield, NJ.
Funeral services will be private under the care and direction of the Gleason Funeral Home. If you would like information on viewing the service on Zoom, please contact Alexis Taylor on Facebook. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org, or your favorite charity.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 1 to Jun. 4, 2020.