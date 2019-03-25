Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
Liturgy
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St Mary of Mount Virgin Church of the Parish of the Visitation
New Brunswick, NJ
Interment
Following Services
St. Peters Cemetery
New Brunswick, NJ
Gloria Wojnar

North Brunswick - Gloria Wojnar, 93, of North Brunswick, passed peacefully on Saturday March 23, 2019, at her home.

Born and raised in Perth Amboy, she had resided in North Brunswick since 1994.

She was predeceased by her beloved husbands Walter Pajonk and Stanley Wojnar and her sisters Anna Niemczyk, Dolores DeMarco and Theresa Irizarry.

She leaves behind her sisters; Dorothy and Antoinette DeMarco,her nephew, Anthony DeMarco and niece, Maryanna Clarke, and her great nephew, Jason DeMarco.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm, at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave. Fords, NJ 08863.

Funeral services will begin on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 9 a.m. from the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, followed by a 10 a.m. Funeral Liturgy at St Mary of Mount Virgin Church of the Parish of the Visitation, New Brunswick, interment will follow in St. Peters Cemetery, New Brunswick.

For directions or to send flowers or condolences, visit flynnfuneral.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 25, 2019
