Gordon A. Randolph
Monroe Twp - Gordon A. Randolph, 92 of Monroe Twp passed away Tuesday July 30 at his home.
Born in Somerville, NJ he lived in Scotch Plains for 44 years before moving to the Rossmoor community in Monroe.
He was employed by 3M as an engineer for 35
Mr. Randolph was a Navy veteran having served during WWII and the Korean War.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Cathy Anne.
Surviving are his wife Leona Decker Randolph, his daughter Laura Wood and husband Edward, his son Paul, two grandchildren and a great granddaughter.
On Friday, Aug 2, at 11am, there will be a service at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia for family and friends.
A memorial service will be scheduled at the Rossmoor Community Chapel. Please contact lestermemorialhome.com for additional information.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 1, 2019