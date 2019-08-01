Services
Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
16 Church Street West and Gatzmer Avenue
Jamesburg, NJ 08831
732-521-0020
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gertrude Cemetery
Colonia, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Randolph
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon A. Randolph

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gordon A. Randolph Obituary
Gordon A. Randolph

Monroe Twp - Gordon A. Randolph, 92 of Monroe Twp passed away Tuesday July 30 at his home.

Born in Somerville, NJ he lived in Scotch Plains for 44 years before moving to the Rossmoor community in Monroe.

He was employed by 3M as an engineer for 35

Mr. Randolph was a Navy veteran having served during WWII and the Korean War.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Cathy Anne.

Surviving are his wife Leona Decker Randolph, his daughter Laura Wood and husband Edward, his son Paul, two grandchildren and a great granddaughter.

On Friday, Aug 2, at 11am, there will be a service at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia for family and friends.

A memorial service will be scheduled at the Rossmoor Community Chapel. Please contact lestermemorialhome.com for additional information.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gordon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now