Gordon Francis Toye
Edison, NJ - Gordon F. Toye passed away on April 18, 2020 in Edison, NJ.
Born in Dover, New Jersey, on March 8, 1933 to Thomas E. and Catherine F. Toye, Gordon spent most of his younger years in Middlesex County, graduating from Woodbridge High School in 1951 having completed a college preparatory curriculum. Gordon was also a proud participant in the school's athletics programs, starring as quarterback for the Woodbridge Barrons football team and as catcher on the baseball team. He also played with the Avenel All Stars baseball team during the summer.
After high school, during the Korean War, Gordon enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving for four years and attaining the rank of Airman First Class. As an Airman, Gordon worked as a Telephone Central Office Mechanic and became a called upon expert in automatic dial relay systems. Gordon also found a home in the Air Force playing fast pitch softball and traveling to tournaments at military bases around the world. He also developed a love of umpiring and coaching sports in the Air Force.
After being discharged with honors, Gordon attended Rutgers University, where he studied Economics and Political Science. He completed the equivalent of an Associate's Degree at Rutgers.
After college, Gordon was employed as a bartender at the Metuchen Country Club, where he excelled in working with customers and managing an establishment. His skill set was recognized and soon Gordon became the manager of the restaurant at the club.
Gordon's ability to help others was also evident in his work as a sales representative at Metropolitan Life Insurance Company in Woodbridge. His caring personality and concern for others were traits that would serve him well in life.
Though he flourished with the insurance company, it was not long before Gordon was drawn back to the restaurant business. He became a skilled and successful manager, and over the years directed several establishments, including restaurants at Bamberger's and Macy's stores and the Echo Lake Country Club.
Eventually, Gordon found the perfect restaurant position when he moved to Virginia with his loving wife, Joyce. There, he became the manager of the Lee Club restaurant at the Fort Lee Army Base in Fort Lee, Va. His military and managerial experience was put to good use, and Gordon got to serve a community he loved.
Athletics and service were big parts of Gordon's life. A life-long New York Yankees and New York Giants fan, he always enjoyed watching and attending a good game. He was also quite proud of the Yankees memorabilia he collected through the years. Following his playing days, Gordon transitioned to coaching in adult baseball leagues and developed a strong commitment to youth sports. Gordon took on the position of President and 1st Secretary with the Woodbridge Babe Ruth League. He was also a dedicated umpire for the Babe Ruth League and Woodbridge Little League as well as some college baseball.
Gordon is preceded in death by his loving wife of 46 years, Joyce, his brother Thomas, and son Gordon.
Surviving are his siblings, Barbara (Baldwin), Kathryn (Brennan), Robert and Daniel Toye and his children:
John Toye, Joseph Toye (Dawn), Thomas Toye (Nancy), Sally Toye, Ronald Herbster (Susan), Dennis Herbster (Gloria), Debra Matos (Carlos), Joseph Herbster, Lori McLaughlin and Joyce L. Toye, as well as 17 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
The family will plan a memorial service at some time in the future.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation, in Gordon Toye's honor, to the (https://alz.org/).
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2020