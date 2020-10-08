Grace A. Forrest



North Brunswick - Grace A. (Barrood) Forrest died Thursday, October 8, 2020, at St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick. She was 89.



Born in New Brunswick to the late William and Nejeba (Farhart) Barrood she lived in Holmdel before moving to North Brunswick over 35 years ago. Along with her late husband, Leo Forrest, she owned and operated the Gra-Lee Tavern in Milltown for 15 years before retiring in 1993.



Mrs. Forrest was a communicant of Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church in Milltown. She was a member of the North Brunswick Senior Center.



Her husband Leo Forrest died in 2001. She was also predeceased by five brothers - Louis, Abraham, Edward, David and Phillip Barrood; and two sisters - Adele Antonios and Sister Rose Barrood. Surviving are three sisters - Jennie Meseroll of Kendall Park and Lulu Thompson and Marie Kerekes, both of New Brunswick; and several nieces and nephews.



Graveside services will be held 10:30 AM Saturday, October 10, 2020, in St. Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick. Arrangements are by Selover Funeral Home, North Brunswick.









