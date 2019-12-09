|
Grace A. (DeLuca) Olcsvay
North Brunswick - Grace A. (DeLuca) Olcsvay died on Sunday December 8, 2019. She was 92.
Born in North Brunswick, Grace was a lifelong North Brunswick resident. She primarily worked for Permacel Tape Company, and later Avery Dennison Company in North Brunswick from where she retired from. Grace was a communicant of St. Mary of Mount Virgin RC Church in New Brunswick and was a member of the North Brunswick Senior Citizens Club. She enjoyed going on trips with the seniors, listening and dancing to the polka music of the Jimmy Sturr Orchestra and she attended many of his concerts. Grace was a phenomenal cook and she loved to prepare holiday meals for her family and friends.
Grace was predeceased by her parents Samuel and Carmela (Arno) DeLuca; her husband Frank Olcsvay; and her siblings Margaret Reale, Rose Cimino, Mary Sgroi, and David, Frank and Joseph DeLuca. She is survived by her two sons - Frank Olcsvay of Seaside Park and Joseph Olcsvay of Point Pleasant and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Thursday from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 7:00PM to 9:00PM at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be 9:15 AM on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Selover Funeral Home followed by a 10:00 AM Mass at St. Mary of Mount Virgin RC Church, New Brunswick. Entombment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park Mausoleum, North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019