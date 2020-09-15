Grace K. Dovan
Willow Street, PA - Grace K. Dovan, 97, of Willow Street, PA, formerly of South Plainfield, NJ, died July 23, 2020 at Willow Valley Retirement Community. Born in Elizabeth, NJ, she was the daughter of the late George and Ruth (Woody) Kidd. Grace shared 72 years of marriage with Emil Richard Dovan before his death in 2018.
Grace put her faith in Christ as a teenager and always strived to live a life that would be pleasing to Him. She could often be found on the sofa reading her Bible. It was through her influence that her lifelong love, Emil, came to know Jesus as well.
Grace epitomized the Proverbs 31 woman, keeping a spotless home, sewing clothes for her children, cooking dishes from around the world, and offering hospitality and even housing to others on a regular basis. She worked at American Cyanamid (where she met Emil) and Sears (where she fueled her passion for sewing).
Grace was a member of Hydewood Park Baptist Church in North Plainfield for many years. She faithfully volunteered with children's ministry programs such as Childhood Evangelism and Pioneer Girls.
Grace loved to travel, and spent years traveling with Emil around the country in their RV and sightseeing overseas, visiting Israel twice. The Dovans eventually moved to Willow Valley Retirement Community in Lancaster County, where they thoroughly enjoyed their golden years.
Surviving Grace are her daughter Marjory Gregory (Todd) of Mertztown, PA; son Emil "Buzz" Dovan (Jane) of Greensboro NC; grandchildren Corinne Crist (Bryan), Nancy Lefavour (Jon), Andy Dovan (MaryLou), Ian Dovan (Hannah); and great grandchildren Caleb, Joseph, and Jenna Crist, Allyson Lefavour, Olivia, Maggie, and Isaiah Dovan.
Private graveside services took place in Willow Street.
To send online condolences
please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
717-560-5100