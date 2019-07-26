|
|
Grace P. Daly
North Brunswick - Grace (Paolo) Daly died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick. She was 90.
Born in New Brunswick to the late Joseph and Anna (Matthies) Paolo, she lived in New Brunswick before moving to North Brunswick in 2000. She was a sheriff's officer for the Middlesex County Sheriff's Department for eight years before retiring in 1982.
Mrs. Daly was a communicant of St. Mary of Mount Virgin R.C. Church in New Brunswick where she was past president of the school's PTA and ran a group for the grieving. She was instrumental in compiling and publishing a history of St. Mary of Mount Virgin Church. She was a member of the North Brunswick Senior Citizens and the Thursday Night Ladies Sewing Club. She was a lover of animals.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband Robert J. Daly in 1997 and her son-in-law John Lee. Surviving are two daughters - Debra Massado and her husband Michael of New Castle, Delaware and Roberta Lee of North Brunswick; two grandchildren - Jennifer Martin of North Brunswick and Gregory Martin and his wife Suzanne of South Brunswick; two great grandchildren - Jordan Ahmad Veniszee and Harley Grace Martin; her sister-in-law Patricia Daly of New Brunswick; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Monday from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be 9:45 AM Tuesday from Selover Funeral Home followed by a 10:30 AM Mass at St. Mary of Mount Virgin Church in New Brunswick. Entombment will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 26, 2019