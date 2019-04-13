|
|
Grace Prehodka
Bridgewater - Grace was born in Rahway, N.J., and grew up in Westfield, N.J. A graduate of Westfield High class of 1952, she married a year later. As a Navy wife her travels first took her to Nice, France where her eldest son Theodore was born. She returned to the United States and moved to a variety of duty stations throughout the U.S., including Virginia, Maryland, and Georgia. Leaving the U.S. again, she next resided in Morocco and then returned to the U.S. and relocated to a variety of duty stations in Illinois, South Carolina and Pennsylvania where her second son, Douglas was born. She ultimately returned to her home state of New Jersey moving to Bridgewater where she lived the rest of her life as a single homemaker and the loving mother to her two sons. After moving 28 times Grace was finally able to drop anchor and put down roots.
She was extremely organized and had an excellent mind for numbers. She was a bookkeeper in a variety of places in her early life, and later was employed part time in the office of Hockenbury Electrical Company in Somerville.
In her spare time Grace was an avid reader, loved going down the shore, feeding her many wild birds all year, and had a number of beloved family dogs throughout her life. She was an excellent cook even winning a culinary award from the US Navy for her entertaining. Her family looked forward to Grace's spectacular Thanksgiving meals, one of her favorite holidays. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her two sons Theodore of Ohio and Doug of Georgia, and her sister Jean Hockenbury of Bridgewater.
Funeral services will be 10:30am Tuesday at Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, 111 N. Gaston Ave, Somerville. Interment to follow at St. Gertrude's Cemetery in Colonia N.J. Visitation will be 7-9pm Monday at the funeral home.
Donations can be made to the Somerset Regional Animal Shelter as Grace loved all stray cats and dogs. To send condolences, visit www.brucevanarsdalefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News on Apr. 13, 2019