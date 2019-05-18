|
Grace T. Brinkerhoff (Nee: Ensmann)
South Amboy - Grace T. Brinkerhoff (Nee: Ensmann) 80, of South Amboy, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 with her family by her side.
Grace was born in Jersey City, NJ, the daughter of Howard Ensmann and Dora Hoth. She lived most her life in Weehawken, NJ, until marrying her husband Fred in 1958. She then moved to South Amboy where she raised her family. Grace will be remembered as a devoted wife, loving nurturing mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She started her factory career at the Christmas ball factory where she worked for two years before moving onto Parkway Fabricators, where she spent twenty years making scuba diving suits and lifelong friendships. She ended her career working at Kastle Kreations for 10 years before becoming a retired grandmother and great grandmother. She loved and enjoyed gambling at the slots in a Atlantic City and even ventured to Las Vegas. In earlier years, she was found at Keansburg Amusement Park, NJ, playing Skillo with her family. She was often found listening to Elvis Presley and Loretta Lynn. She was even able to make it out to Graceland for a vacation. She would spend most of her time with her family and friends playing cards, bingo, and watching the Yankees.
Grace is survived by her loving children Fred Brinkerhoff, his wife Jodi, Charles Brinkerhoff, his wife Victoria, Kathleen Brinkerhoff, her fiance Anthony, Lisa Lugo, her husband Frank, and Kim Fernandes, her husband Jorge. She was the cherished grandmother of sixteen and great grandmother of five. She was the dear sister to John, Doris, Clarice, and Ruby.
Grace was predeceased by her husband Fred, granddaughters Gabrielle and Isabel, brothers, William, Howard, and Benjamin. Her Sisters, Delores, Gloria, Virginia, Joan, and Elsie.
Friends are invited to pay their respects to the family at the Kurzawa Funeral Home, 338 Main Street, South Amboy, NJ 08879 on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm, and at 9:30am on Tuesday morning. A 10 am prayer service will be honored in her memory by Pastor Doug Rey from Trinity United Methodist Church at the funeral. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. For more information, to give condolences or send a tribute please visit www.KurzawaFH.com. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Fatty Liver Foundation in memory of Grace.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 18, 2019