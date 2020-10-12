Gracie Batista
Perth Amboy - Gracie Batista, 64, of Perth Amboy, passed away on October 3, 2020 at Raritan Bay Medical Center. She was born in Santiago, Dominican Republic on October 17, 1955. Gracie was a Homemaker. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Fatima Church. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed playing bingo.
Gracie is survived by two daughters: Regina Schenck, and her fiancé, Yander Trinidad, of Jacksonville, FL., and Belkys Urena, of Perth Amboy; a son, Ronald Schenck, of Flemington; grandchildren: Davian, Ashley, Johan, and Ayden; companion, George Munoz, of Peth Amboy; sister, Josephina Hernandez; and two brothers, Augustine Valdez and Jose M. Batista.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 15, 2020, 2-4 and 7-9 pm at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 424 East Ave., Perth Amboy, NJ 08861. Funeral services will begin Friday 9:30 am at the funeral home. A 10 am Funeral Liturgy will follow in Our Lady of Fatima Church in Perth Amboy. Interment will be in Alpine Cemetery.
.