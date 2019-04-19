Services
Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home
419 Barclay St
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
(732) 826-4525
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
9:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint John Paul II Parish at Our Lady of the Rosary of Fatima Church
Perth Amboy - Graciete Branco, 97 of Perth Amboy, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the Riverton Rehabilitation Center, Rahway with her family by her side.

We begin to leave on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 9:15 am from the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth amboy for a Funeral Mass at 10 am at the Saint John Paul II Parish at Our Lady of the Rosary of Fatima Church. Interment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia. Visiting is on Monday from 5 ~ 9 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 19, 2019
