Gregory C. Thomas
South River - Gregory C. Thomas, 73, of South River, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, August 9, 2019. Born in New Brunswick, NJ; he had resided in South River all of his life.
Before his retirement in 2003, he was a Maintenance Supervisor for Johnson & Johnson in North Brunswick.
Gregg was predeceased by his beloved wife, Arlene. He is survived by his daughter and son in law, Melissa & Michael Bullone of East Brunswick; his son, Kurt of Sayreville; and his grandsons, Noah and Tyler.
Family and friends are invited to gather at Freeman Funeral Home, 47 E. Main Street, Freehold on Tuesday, August 13th from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. There will be a Funeral Mass at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Old Bridge, on Wednesday, August 14th at 10:15 am; followed by entombment at Holy Cross Burial Park, East Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019