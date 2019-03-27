Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
23 Ford Avenue
Fords, NJ
View Map
Perth Amboy - Gregory Joseph Lopazanski passed away suddenly on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at home. He was 42 years old.

Born in Edison, NJ, he grew up in Edison before settling in Perth Amboy in 1993 . Gregory graduated from Edison High School and DeVry University. Gregory was employed as an Operations CSA for Sprint.

Gregory always had a passion for technology, always working with numerous computers. In his free time, he loved fishing with his Dad. You could always find Gregory with his dad dining in the best of restaurants.

Gregory Joseph was the grandson of the late Harry and Olga Lopazanski. He is survived by his father, Gregory J Lopazanski of North Brunswick, his mother Christine Stokes of Manchester, NJ, his brother, Christopher of Beachwood, NJ, and his nephew, Rowan Lopazanski.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Avenue, Fords, NJ 08863.

Viewing hours will be between 3:00 P.M. and 7 P.M.

for directions or to send flowers or condolence messages visit www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 27, 2019
